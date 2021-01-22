Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela warned detained envoy not to cooperate with U.S., court filing shows

Venezuela's foreign minister warned Alex Saab, a businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro who is facing extradition to the United States, not to cooperate with U.S. authorities, according to a document filed in a U.S. court by Saab's lawyers. The lawyers included a July 1 letter sent to Saab by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza while Saab was detained in Cape Verde.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:56 IST
Venezuela warned detained envoy not to cooperate with U.S., court filing shows

Venezuela's foreign minister warned Alex Saab, a businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro who is facing extradition to the United States, not to cooperate with U.S. authorities, according to a document filed in a U.S. court by Saab's lawyers. Saab, a Colombian national accused by U.S. prosecutors of money laundering in connection to an allegedly corrupt deal to obtain supplies for Maduro's government-run food subsidy program, was arrested last June in Cape Verde pursuant to an Interpol red notice. He is battling a U.S. extradition request.

In a late Thursday filing with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Saab's lawyers argued that he should not be considered a fugitive from U.S. justice because Venezuela's government named him a "special envoy" in 2018. The lawyers included a July 1 letter sent to Saab by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza while Saab was detained in Cape Verde. It addressed him as the South American country's "Special Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran" and noted that Saab had information considered "classified" by Venezuela.

"If you are extradited to the United States, you will be put under pressure, whether legitimately or not, to disclose that information," Arreaza wrote. "You are subject to Venezuelan law and have a duty to maintain strict confidentiality with respect to the classified information you possess." Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the time of his arrest, Saab was en route to Iran to negotiate shipments of fuel and humanitarian supplies to Venezuela, his lawyers previously told Reuters. His plane had stopped in the archipelago nation off the coast of West Africa to refuel. Iran sent more than 2 million barrels of fuel last year to help resolve gasoline shortages in Venezuela, whose oil industry is under U.S. sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt gives more authority to Kumbh officials to speed up preparations

The Uttarakhand government on Friday authorised the Garhwal Commissioner and the Kumbh Mela official to allocate works up to worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively to speed up preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.Th...

Rajasthan: 11,568 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on 4th scheduled day of immunisation drive

Over 11,500 healthcare workers, which is about 68.42 per cent of the days target, received COVID-19 vaccine shots on the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation drive in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.According to a spokesperson, on F...

Pandemic will not end for anyone, ‘until it ends for everyone’

The virus can still travel from the vastly unvaccinated massive population of the Global South to the Global North, including in its increasingly mutating forms, Obiora Okafor, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and international solid...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021