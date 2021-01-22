Guj IPS officer AK Sharma promoted to DGP rank

Guj IPS officer AK Sharma promoted to DGP rankPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:26 IST
Gujarat cadre IPS officer ArunKumar Sharma, who was waiting for a posting on repatriationfrom Central deputation, was promoted to the rank of DGP onFriday.
He was made Director General of Police, Prevention ofAtrocities on SC/ST and Weaker Sections, said a notificationissued by the Gujarat Home Department.
Sharma, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was on Centraldeputation since 2015, serving as CBI joint director between2015-19.
