Guj IPS officer AK Sharma promoted to DGP rank

Gujarat cadre IPS officer ArunKumar Sharma, who was waiting for a posting on repatriationfrom Central deputation, was promoted to the rank of DGP onFriday.

He was made Director General of Police, Prevention ofAtrocities on SC/ST and Weaker Sections, said a notificationissued by the Gujarat Home Department.

Sharma, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was on Centraldeputation since 2015, serving as CBI joint director between2015-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)