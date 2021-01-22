Left Menu
India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:10 IST
India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday. The country's caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83,708 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country mounted to 1,53,032.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,01,48,024 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 21, of which 8,00,242 samples were tested on Thursday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic. The reported 2,779 new COVID,19 cases, and 50 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 20,03,657 while the death toll reached 50,684.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that no COVID-19 case has been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. So far, 3904 cases have been reported in the area. Kerala recorded 6,753 new cases today. The total number of active cases in the state reached 70,395. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 266 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths. Total cases in the national capital reached 6,33,542.

Karnataka reported 324 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu reported 574 new cases, taking the state's count to 8,33,585 cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 137 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Ministry. Total cases in the state stand at 8,86,694. The Health Minister said that the COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 pm today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report. As many as 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today through 6,230 sessions, the seventh day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

A total of 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

