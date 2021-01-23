Left Menu
Two drug peddlers held with narcotic substances in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with narcotic substances in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Maroof (23), a resident of Dabbi village, was arrested by a joint team of police and Army with 800 grams of heroin in Basooni village of Mendhar area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

The possibility that the consignment was smuggled in from across the Line of Control (LoC) cannot be ruled out, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, Angral said.

In the second incident, 50 kg of poppy straw was seized from a Punjab-bound vehicle during checking at Ramkot in Billawar area of Kathua district, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle, Parbhat Singh, a resident of Punjab's Hoshiarpur, was arrested. He has been booked under the NDPS Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

