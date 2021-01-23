Left Menu
Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:14 IST
Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom's state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.

Since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

