Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:14 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom's state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.
Since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Airlines to operate flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, starting from Monday
UAE official welcomes U.S. designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorist organisation
S.Arabia welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -state media
Yemen's Houthis retain right to respond to US terror designation - official
FACTBOX-Who are Yemen's Houthis?