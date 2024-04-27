US military says Houthis in Yemen fired missiles toward two ships in Red Sea

The U.S. military said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea from Yemen causing minor damage to one ship, the UK-owned MV Andromeda Star.

A missile landed in the vicinity of a second vessel, the MV Maisha, but it was not damaged, U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X.

