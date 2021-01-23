Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's Defence Ministry said.

A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, though still well away from mainland Taiwan.

