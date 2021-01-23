1 shot dead, another injured in Manipur's Moreh

A person was shot dead andanother injured in Moreh town at the India-Myanmar border inManipur's Tengnoupal district on Saturday morning, policesaid.

The incident happened near the Forest Gate in wardnumber 9 of the border town, they said.

Some persons, who are yet to be identified, openedfire at a motor workshop, killing one person at the spot andinjuring another, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at theMoreh Hospital, they said.

Police are yet to arrest those behind the incident anda search operation is underway.

A case has been registered at the Moreh police stationand an investigation is on to ascertain the motive, policesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)