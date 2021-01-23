Security preparations underway ahead of R-day celebrations in Kashmir valley
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:09 IST
Police officials in the Kashmir Valley have been instructed to avoid inconvenience to people during security checks in the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations here, informed Kashmir's Inspector General Vijay Kumar on Saturday. "The security force police have been instructed to ensure that people are not harassed during security checks in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations. We are using drones for surveillance," Kumar said.
"Terrorists may try to cause some kind of disruption but we are fully prepared," he added. The security checks start one week before Republic Day and will continue till the first or second week of February.
"We are on alert as February 9 marks the hanging day of Afzal Guru," Kumar said. Regarding the cultural programs to be held on Republic Day across the valley, he said that the preparations are underway. (ANI)
