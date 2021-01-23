Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Security guard held for firing gun at MMRDA work site

A 50-year-old security guard of aprivate firm was arrested on Saturday for allegedly openingfire from his licensed gun during an altercation at an MMRDAsite in Khadakpada in Kalyan, Thane police said.During MMRDA work in the morning, a water pipeline gotdamaged and local residents gathered at the site to protest,and accused Sunil Kumar Singh took the lead and asked itssupervisor to pay Rs 25,000 for the damage, said Khadakpadapolice station senior inspector AH Pawar.In the melee, Singh took out his licensed gun andfired a few shots in the air.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:53 IST
Maha: Security guard held for firing gun at MMRDA work site

A 50-year-old security guard of aprivate firm was arrested on Saturday for allegedly openingfire from his licensed gun during an altercation at an MMRDAsite in Khadakpada in Kalyan, Thane police said.

During MMRDA work in the morning, a water pipeline gotdamaged and local residents gathered at the site to protest,and accused Sunil Kumar Singh took the lead and asked itssupervisor to pay Rs 25,000 for the damage, said Khadakpadapolice station senior inspector AH Pawar.

''In the melee, Singh took out his licensed gun andfired a few shots in the air. No one was injured. Singh wasarrested under IPC provisions for rash and negligent actendangering lives, among others,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK strain of COVID-19 infects 150 people in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation AEFI, out of 15 lakh COVID vacci...

Macron says France will tighten legislation on incest

France will tighten its laws on incest, President Emmanuel Macron said in a series of tweets on Saturday, after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson sparked outrage across the country....

Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.Shukla made the rema...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021