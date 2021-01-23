Maha: Security guard held for firing gun at MMRDA work site

A 50-year-old security guard of aprivate firm was arrested on Saturday for allegedly openingfire from his licensed gun during an altercation at an MMRDAsite in Khadakpada in Kalyan, Thane police said.

During MMRDA work in the morning, a water pipeline gotdamaged and local residents gathered at the site to protest,and accused Sunil Kumar Singh took the lead and asked itssupervisor to pay Rs 25,000 for the damage, said Khadakpadapolice station senior inspector AH Pawar.

''In the melee, Singh took out his licensed gun andfired a few shots in the air. No one was injured. Singh wasarrested under IPC provisions for rash and negligent actendangering lives, among others,'' the official added.

