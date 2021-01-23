Upgraded Schilika weapon system to feature in R-Day parade led by only woman commander

The upgraded Schilika weapon system will roll down in Rajpath for the first time this year during the Republic Day parade on January 26, led by the only woman contingent commander Preeti Chowdhary from the Indian Army. "The upgraded Schilka to roll down Rajpath for the first time this year. It can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometers on the ground and about 2.5 kilometers in the air," Captain Preeti Chowdhary told ANI.

The upgraded Schilka weapon system, equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers, has the ability to destroy wartime targets for low-level air defense in all-weather, keeping an accurate eye on targets, according to a statement. Speaking about her role as the only woman contingent commandant, she said that she received the opportunity because the upgraded weapon system belonged to her regiment, not because of her gender.

"I received this opportunity because it's my regiment's equipment, not due to my gender," she said, adding that she last marched along Rajpath in the 2016 Republic Day celebration as a cadet with the National Cadet Corps (NCC). (ANI)

