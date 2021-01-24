Left Menu
Guj custodial death: 4 cops suspended, search on for 3 accused

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:41 IST
A police inspector and threeconstables have been suspended following the death of a theftsuspect in the custody of Mundra police in Gujarat's Kutchdistrict a few days back, a senior official said on Sunday.

The three constables, who have been accused of murder,are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he said.

The victim, Arjan Gadhvi (30), died on January 19while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, afterallegedly remaining in the illegal custody of the threeconstables at Mundra police station for six days, according toa police complaint filed by a relative of the deceased.

Superintendent of Police, Kutch-West, Saurabh Singhon Sunday said inspector J A Padhiyar has been suspended fordereliction of duty, while the three constables were suspendedafter a case was registered against them on charges of murder.

The three accused constables are - Shaktisinh Gohil,Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Zala.

''I have suspended the three accused constables and apolice inspector of Mundra. The three accused constables arestill at large and efforts are on to nab them,'' Singh said.

The constables are absconding ever since the case ofmurder and wrongful confinement was registered against them onJanuary 21 following the death Gadhvi in their custodyallegedly due to torture.

As per the FIR, Gadhvi, a resident of Samaghoghavillage in Mundra taluka, was picked by the three constableson January 12 on suspicion of being involved in a theft case.

Instead of showing Gadhvi's arrest and producing himbefore a magistrate as per law, the three policemen allegedlykept him under their illegal custody and tortured him forconfession, said the complaint filed by the victim's brother.

When the complainant and others went to inquire aboutGadhvi at the police station on January 16, the victim toldthem that the constables took turns to beat him and even gavehim electric shock in order to make him confess about thetheft, according to the FIR.

When the complainant asked the constables why they didnot show Gadhvi's arrest, the accused said they will releasehim soon.

However, the victim died on January 19, the FIR said.

