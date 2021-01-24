Mumbai anti-crime drive: 52 wanted accused held, several fined

Mumbai police have managed to nab52 wanted criminals during an enforcement drive held acrossthe metropolis between late Saturday night and Sunday morning,an official said.

Five additional commissioners of police, 13 deputycommissioners of police, several assistant commissioners ofpolice and senior inspectors took part in ''Operation All Out'',he said.

''During the operation, 232 places were searched tozero in on 1,369 accused, of which 349 were held along with 52persons who were on the wanted list. Nakabandi was held at 101sites, 66 people were charged under NDPS Act and 33 under theArms Act,'' he informed.

The official said 8,597 vehicles were checked, 2,479motorists were fined for irregularities and 12 were held fordrunk driving, and 739 lodges, hotels etc were combed, headded.

The official said 444 sensitive areas were checked and31 people held for flouting externment orders.

