Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai anti-crime drive: 52 wanted accused held, several fined

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:03 IST
Mumbai anti-crime drive: 52 wanted accused held, several fined

Mumbai police have managed to nab52 wanted criminals during an enforcement drive held acrossthe metropolis between late Saturday night and Sunday morning,an official said.

Five additional commissioners of police, 13 deputycommissioners of police, several assistant commissioners ofpolice and senior inspectors took part in ''Operation All Out'',he said.

''During the operation, 232 places were searched tozero in on 1,369 accused, of which 349 were held along with 52persons who were on the wanted list. Nakabandi was held at 101sites, 66 people were charged under NDPS Act and 33 under theArms Act,'' he informed.

The official said 8,597 vehicles were checked, 2,479motorists were fined for irregularities and 12 were held fordrunk driving, and 739 lodges, hotels etc were combed, headded.

The official said 444 sensitive areas were checked and31 people held for flouting externment orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson

Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed t...

Congress alleges BJP to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam; Assam is not safe in hands of Congress and AIUDF: Amit Shah.

Congress alleges BJP to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam Assam is not safe in hands of Congress and AIUDF Amit Shah....

Coaches of Venad Express get detached from engine

The coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express decoupled from the engine at Ernakulam North railway station on Sunday, railway officials said.The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the train was going from Thiruvanantha...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021