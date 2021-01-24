MP government trying to crush farmers' voice: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress presidentKamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the state government for useof force on his party workers during a protest in Bhopalagainst the Centre's three new farm laws, and alleged that thegovernment was trying to crush the voice of farmers.

Nath led a farmers' tractor rally in Depalpur, about50 km from Indore, to protest against the new agri laws.

He was seen driving a tractor himself in anagriculture-dominated area.

On Saturday, Congress workers protesting against thethree agri laws clashed with police and allegedly hurledstones while on their way to gherao the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal,prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas and canes todisperse them, officials earlier said.

Talking to reporters in Depalpur on Sunday, Nath said,''The administration in Bhopal tried to crush the voice offarmers. The (ruling) Bharatiya Janata Party does notunderstand that farmers comprise the largest community in ourcountry.'' The former state chief minister alleged that thecentral government was trying to privatise the country'sfarming sector through the three new agricultural laws.

''Lakhs of farmers have been agitating against thethree black laws at Delhi borders since many days. These lawswill destroy the economy of our state and the country as theywill reduce the purchasing power of farmers, causing themarkets to collapse,'' Nath said.

He also targeted the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led stategovernment over the death of 24 people after consumingspurious liquor in Morena district recently, crimes againstwomen and unemployment.

''I appeal to the people to understand the truth andsupport the truth to secure their future,'' Nath said.

Before taking part in the tractor rally, Nath visiteda temple in Depalpur.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws havebeen projected by the Centre as major reforms in theagriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allowfarmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana andwestern Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several borderpoints of Delhi, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government andfarmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, whilethe Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of theissue.

