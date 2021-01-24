Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students on state's 71st foundation day

On the occasion of the 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the Samaj Kalyan department of the state government on Sunday issued 1,43,929 scholarships to the students.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:39 IST
UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students on state's 71st foundation day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on the occasion of the state's 71st foundation day.. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the Samaj Kalyan department of the state government on Sunday issued 1,43,929 scholarships to the students. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I extend my hearty greetings to all the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. This land preserves the age-old traditions and culture of our country, and also played a central role in the freedom struggle against the British".

He added, "We've made use of this opportunity to honour talented people who have contributed to the different aspects of the social life of the state. Several departments of our government, including Yuva Kalyan, Dugdh Vikas, Khadi Gramodyog, Sports, and Krishi, honoured the talented people of the state". He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state. He also said, "Other states try to model their law and order situation upon ours, and this has changed the perception of the state".

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also participated in the ceremony. "We will honour 3 to 5 people every year selected by a Chief Secretary-led committee with 'UP Gaurav Samman' for making our state proud in front of the country and world. This will be launched by our honourable Governor Anandiben Patel," Adityanath announced.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I convey my best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day. This holy land of sacrifice, culture, and tradition is playing a vital role in fulfilling the idea of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Uttar Pradesh was recognised as a state of India on January 24, 1950.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf states coronavirus emergency committee.The borders were...

Russia registers 4 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 5

Moscow Russia, January 24 ANISputnik The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has r...

PCB signs three-year deal with Sony for home international games and PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has signed a three-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India SPN to show all of Pakistans home international games and also the Pakistan Super League PSL. The upcoming edition of the PSL is scheduled to get unde...

Pakistan name 6 uncapped players in squad for first Test against South Africa

The Pakistan selectors on Sunday retained six uncapped players in the pruned 17-man squad, named for the first Test against South Africa.The uncapped players include off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who are expected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021