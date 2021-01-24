Dutch arrest alleged Canadian drug baron on Interpol warrant - (A)

Left Menu
A suspected Canadian drug baron has been arrested in the Netherlands on an Interpol warrant, according to Dutch and Australian police.The 57-year-old was detained Friday and is of significant interest to Australian and other law enforcement agencies, according to a statement Sunday from the Australian federal police.It says he was targeted as part of an operation that dismantled a global crime syndicate in 2019 that was accused of trading large amounts of illegal drugs and laundering the profits.

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 24-01-2021
Dutch national police tweeted that he was arrested at the request of Australian authorities via Interpol. The international police agency did not comment on the arrest.

The suspect's name was not released.

