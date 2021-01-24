Dutch arrest alleged Canadian drug baron on Interpol warrant - (A)
A suspected Canadian drug baron has been arrested in the Netherlands on an Interpol warrant, according to Dutch and Australian police.The 57-year-old was detained Friday and is of significant interest to Australian and other law enforcement agencies, according to a statement Sunday from the Australian federal police.It says he was targeted as part of an operation that dismantled a global crime syndicate in 2019 that was accused of trading large amounts of illegal drugs and laundering the profits.PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:21 IST
A suspected Canadian drug baron has been arrested in the Netherlands on an Interpol warrant, according to Dutch and Australian police.
The 57-year-old was detained Friday and is of "significant interest" to Australian and other law enforcement agencies, according to a statement Sunday from the Australian federal police.
It says he was targeted as part of an operation that dismantled a global crime syndicate in 2019 that was accused of trading large amounts of illegal drugs and laundering the profits. The Australian police plan to seek his extradition.
Dutch national police tweeted that he was arrested at the request of Australian authorities via Interpol. The international police agency did not comment on the arrest.
The suspect's name was not released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Dutch
- Interpol
- Netherlands
- Australian
ALSO READ
Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil
Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55
Dutch COVID-19 lockdown extended by three weeks until Feb. 9
Canadian MP supports Modi govt plan to resettle Kashmiri Pandits in Valley
Dutch Labor Party leader steps down over welfare scandal