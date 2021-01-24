Maoist surrenders in Odisha's Malkangiri

A woman activist ofthe banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before the OdishaPolice in the presence of BSF officers in Malkangiri districton Sunday, police said.

The surrendered Maoist, identified as Lacchi Khara,was a member of the outfit's Andhra Odisha Border Committee.

She had joined the organisation a year ago and worked as amember of the village militia, a police officer said.

She was surrounded during a recent operation bysecurity forces in Swabhiman Anchal and was given anopportunity to surrender, Malkangiri Superintendent of PoliceRishikesh Khilari said.

The former Maoist said she was planning to surrenderbefore the police as she was disappointed with the leaders'discrimination towards women and alleged they were physicallyand mentally harassed, a police statement said.

She will get monetary assistance to build a house,study and get trained in a trade or vocation of her will, theSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)