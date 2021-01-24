Left Menu
2 Chinese nationals arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar for money laundering

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar in connection with a money laundering case, said an official statement on Sunday.

ANI | Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:40 IST
Arrested Chinese national.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested two Chinese nationals from Gautam Buddh Nagarin connection with a money laundering case, said an official statement on Sunday. Both foreign nationals identified as Xu Xunfu aka July and Li Teng Li aka Alice was arrested on a red corner notice which was issued by the UP Police earlier.

"As per the information received, some people were involved in the transaction of unauthorised money which was being made in different accounts. They used to open online accounts from different banks by getting sim cards from fake identities. In this regard, on January 17 the UPATS arrested 14 persons too and now the squad has arrested two Chinese nationals on January 23," the police said in its statement. The accused will be presented in the court. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

