Rahul Gandhi blames India's 'weak economy' for Chinese intrusion

If India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, protected and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

ANI | Erode (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:54 IST
If India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, protected and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. Interacting with weavers in Odanilai of Erode district of Tamil Nadu, the former Congress president said China has understood that Indian economy is on its knees, and every action of our government is designed to strengthen five-six big business people.

"You must have read that the Chinese army is occupying the Indian Territory, and many people say that Bangladesh is competing very strongly in the textile industry. Now, one has to ask why China thinks it has the guts to come inside Indian territory? It has not happened before. China can see that that India is weak," he said. Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the PM does not have the courage to say the word 'China' and has not used the neighbouring country's name in his speeches for the past few months.

"You saw yourself that Prime Minister of the country does not have the courage to say the word China. You look at his speeches from the past three-four months, he does not say word China, and China is sitting inside India. There is a reason behind that, China has understood that the Indian economy is on its knees. China can see that every single action of the Indian government is designed to strengthen five or six big business people and weaken India's real strength-- the labourers, weavers and Farmers," the Wayanad MP stated. "I will go one step further, I can also guarantee you that India's farmers, labourers, weavers and MSMEs were strong then the president of China will be wearing a shirt made in India. I can also guarantee that Chinese will be driving Indian cars, flying in Indian aeroplane and their home will have Indian carpets. Why is this not happening, because our government is insisting on helping five or six India's richest business people and destroying India's true strength," he added.

Today is the day two of the Gandhi's three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu, where he is having interactions with farmers, weavers and the general public. During the visit, he is scheduled to cover Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts till January 25. (ANI)

