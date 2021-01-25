Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Chhagalpatti

A fire broke out at Chhagalpattiin Kolkata's Narkeldanga area on Monday morning, officialssaid.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to fightthe blaze at the city's largest goat market, they said.

The fire broke out around 9.40 am in the shades meantto keep goats at the market on the East Canal Road, they said.

Nobody was injured as the shanties in the adjoiningareas were evacuates in time, officials said.

''The fire is under control at the moment. The cause isnot known yet,'' an officer said.

