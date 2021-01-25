Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 pc of India's active coronavirus caseload

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:44 IST
Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 pc of India's active coronavirus caseload
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73 per cent.

Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases. As on January 25, 2021, till 8 AM, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far. The total recovered cases stand at 1,03,30,084 which translates to a recovery rate of 96.83 per cent.

The gap between COVID-19 recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,45,902. 79.12 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,173 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 1,743 new recoveries. Gujarat recorded another 704 daily recoveries. The total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,53,470 including 131 new deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Kuria express concern over vandalism under 'Hustler-Dynasty' guise

Kenyan politician, Moses Kuria express concern over Kenyan sections threatening to destroy property in the guise of being other Dynasty and Hustlers, according to a report by Pulselive.coke.The member of Parliament for Gatundu South since 2...

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,34,430. Among the new cases, Sundargarh with 32 cases registered the highest number of people who tested positive for the vir...

Vietnam offers significant opportunities for Indian generic drugmakers: Fitch

Vietnams domestic pharmaceutical industry is currently able to meet just 53 per cent of the countrys demand, representing significant opportunities for Indian investors as India is among the leading global producers of generic medicines, ac...

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021