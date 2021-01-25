Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy fighting erupts in Somali town near Kenyan border

Heavy fighting has broken out in a Somali town near the Kenyan border between Somali forces and those from the state of Jubbaland as Somalias election troubles spill over into violence.Somalias information ministry in a statement early Monday accused Kenya-funded rebels of crossing into the town of Bulo Hawo and attacking Somali forces.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:57 IST
Heavy fighting erupts in Somali town near Kenyan border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy fighting has broken out in a Somali town near the Kenyan border between Somali forces and those from the state of Jubbaland as Somalia's election troubles spill over into violence.

Somalia's information ministry in a statement early Monday accused Kenya-funded rebels of crossing into the town of Bulo Hawo and attacking Somali forces. But the Jubbaland vice president, Mohamud Sayid Adan, told reporters that Jubbaland forces stationed outside the town were attacked by what he called forces recently deployed to the region by the government in the capital, Mogadishu.

Both sides have claimed victory but people in the town said fighting continued and some people had begun to flee. The information ministry asserted that Somali forces were in control of the town. There were no immediate details on casualties.

Somalia's accusation of Kenyan support to the Jubbaland leader comes after Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya in December "to safeguard the unity, sovereignty, stability of the country." Somalia's president has been accused by critics of stirring up such issues to draw support as he seeks a second term.

Somalia faces a troubled national election in the coming weeks. Jubbaland is one of two states, along with Puntland in the north, that have refused to take part.

In September, President Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi in talks between states and the federal government agreed to withdraw Somali forces from the Gedo region of Jubbaland, where Bulo Hawo is located. But that hasn't happened, and the Somali forces remain after taking over the town mid-last year.

The president also has replaced district commissioners in Gedo who had been appointed by Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe, who is seen to have Kenyan support.

Jubbaland also contains the lucrative port city of Kismayo, where Kenyan forces are deployed as part of a multinational African Union force, and the Middle Jubba region that remains under control of the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace

The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to flex its muscles and this is not good for peace, Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a U.S. aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway. The...

Farmers' rally in Mumbai:No police nod for march to Raj Bhavan

Police have made tight securityarrangements at the venue of a farmers rally here andprotesters are not allowed to march from south Mumbai to theRaj Bhavan, a senior police official said on Monday.Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra...

Russia reports 19,290 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

Russia registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Nov. 11, the countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.Russia reported 19,290 new daily cases, including 2,382 in Moscow, taking the national t...

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wines lawyer told Reuters.The judge ordered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021