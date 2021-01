BRIEF-AstraXeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For CLL

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR CLL

ASTRAZENECA - CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA * ASTRAZENECA - 88% OF PATIENTS ON CALQUENCE REMAINED FREE OF DISEASE PROGRESSION AFTER 12 MONTHS VERSUS. 68% FOR COMPARATORS

ASTRAZENECA - JAPANESE PHASE I/II TRIAL BASED ON ELEVATE TN PHASE III TRIAL IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY FOR TREATMENT OF 1ST-LINE CLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

