EU says very concerned about Russian arrests

EU says very concerned about Russian arrestsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:20 IST
The European Union's top diplomat said on Monday that the more than 3,000 people arrested across Russia on Saturday was of great concern and that EU foreign ministers would discuss their response in the next hours.
"We will deal with the worrying events in Russia," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived for the meeting in Brussels.
