He should apologise immediately to all the farmers ofthe country and particularly those from Maharashtra, Tapasesaid in a video message.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:06 IST
Farmers' rally in Mumbai only for 'publicity': Athawale
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale onMonday said there was no need of a farmers' march in Mumbai insupport of peasants protesting near Delhi against the Centre'sthree new farm laws, and claimed it is being done only for''publicity''.

The central government is on the farmers' side andready to give justice to the peasants, he asserted.

However, the NCP, an ally of the Uddhav Thackeray-ledMaharashtra government, accused Athawale of insulting farmersby calling the protest in Mumbai as a ''publicity stunt'', andasked him to apologise to all the peasants.

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra havereached Mumbai to participate in a rally in the state capitalon Monday against the Centre's three new farm laws and tosupport farmers bodies agitating near Delhi over the issue.

Athawale noted that the Supreme Court recently stayedthe implementation of the three new farm laws, and the Centrehas also proposed to suspend the legislations for two years.

''This march (in Mumbai) is not at all required becausethe Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the Acts.

''The government has proposed to suspend the laws for twoyears. Hence, the agitation is only for publicity,'' he toldMarathi news channel 'ABP Majha'.

Athawale said there was a need to stop the agitationafter the government took a ''positive'' view of the issuesflagged by farmers.

But agitations are being staged again and again, saidthe minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

The central government is on the farmers side andready to give justice to the peasants, he asserted.

''The farmers should listen...they should stop theagitation,'' he urged.

Meanwhile, NCP Maharashtra unit's chief spokespersonMahesh Tapase said Athawale has insulted farmers across thecountry by calling the protest at the Azad Maidan as''publicity stunt''.

''Athawale is a minister. He has hurt the sentiments offarmers. He should apologise immediately to all the farmers ofthe country and particularly those from Maharashtra,'' Tapasesaid in a video message.

