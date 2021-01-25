Congress, Left to hold seat-sharing talks in poll bound WB today

The Congress and Left will hold a joint meeting today at 4:30 pm to discuss seat-sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Congress sources said. Earlier, on January 4, Congress had constituted a four-member committee led by its West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to hold talks with Left parties regarding seat-sharing and joint programmes for West Bengal assembly elections.

Apart from Chowdhury, the members of the committee are Abdul Mannan, Pradip Bhattacharya and Nepal Mahato. The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

