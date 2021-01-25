Left Menu
Those distributing pamphlets, seeking support for protesting farmers in Delhi metro asked to deboard

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) asked people to deboard the metro train on Sunday after they tried to hand out pamphlets and address passengers regarding farmers' protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) asked people to deboard the metro train on Sunday after they tried to hand out pamphlets and address passengers regarding farmers' protest. The incidents were reported at Rajiv Chowk and Saket metro stations.

"There have been some instances at Rajiv Chowk and Saket metro stations where few people have tried to hand over pamphlets and address passengers regarding farmers' protest inside the trains. CISF asked them to deboard the metro train. Delhi Police has been informed," CISF sources said. CISF is responsible for providing security cover to Delhi Metro.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

