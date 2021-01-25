Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF man killed in Pulwama attack gets President's police medal for gallantry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:54 IST
CRPF man killed in Pulwama attack gets President's police medal for gallantry

CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohan Lal who ''chased and fired'' at an explosives-laden car that rammed into a force bus in Pulwama killing him and 39 troops onboard in 2019 has been decorated with the highest police medal for gallantry on the eve of the Republic Day on Monday.

A total of 207 police bravery medals were declared by the Union government apart from 89 President's police medals for distinguished service and 650 police medals for meritorious service, as per a list published by the Union Home Ministry.

Only two police personnel have been decorated with the top category President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) this time, CRPF's Lal and late Jharkhand Police ASI Banua Oraon. As many as 205 personnel have been decorated with the second-highest police medal for gallantry or the PMG.

50-year-old ASI Lal was the picket commander of the CRPF road opening party deployed on February 14, 2019 at milestone number 272 near the BSNL Tower in Lethpora, Pulwama on the Jammu-Srinagar highway when the dastardly terror attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit.

The attack car was being driven by suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar with about 200 kgs of explosives inside.

The CRPF said Lal, after passing of few vehicles of the cavalcade, noticed this car ''running alongside the convoy and trying to enter between the convoy vehicles.'' The brave official ''signalled and chased the car to stop but could not match its speed''.

''Ultimately, finding no other option, he fired towards the suspicious car to stop but the car rammed into a nearby running CRPF bus and a huge blast took place,'' the force said.

The massive blast killed a total of 40 CRPF personnel, 39 on the bus and Lal, it said.

The sub-officer who belonged to the 110th battalion of the force has been decorated with the PPMG for displaying gallantry during this incident, the force said.

The Central Reserve Police Force, the lead force for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, also led the gallantry medals tally with a total 69 medals (1 PPMG and 68 PMG) followed by 52 earned by the JK Police, 20 by the Border Security Force, 17 by the Delhi Police and 13 by Maharashtra Police and others.

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, tasked to guard the Line of Actual Control with China, have also been given the police medal for gallantry.

Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra has been decorated for displaying courage and presence of mind to defuse a faceoff with Chinese troops at Ladakh in July, 2019 while another officer of the border guarding force, Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh, has been given a gallantry medal for the second time for undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Challenge to law on religious conversions: SC refuses to transfer to itself cases from Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to transfer to itself petitions filed in Allahabad High Court challenging new law of Uttar Pradesh regulating religious conversions for the inter-faith marriages. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Jus...

Ex AMPHEX- 21 conducted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 21-25 Jan

A large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX 21 was conducted in Andaman Nicobar group of islands from 21 25 Jan 2021. The exercise involved the participation of Naval ships, amphibious troops of the Army and different type...

Uganda: HEA-East Africa launches initiative to award research scholars and science-led learning

The Higher Education Awards-East Africa has launched an initiative to recognize and promote educational research and science teaching in educational institutions, in the East African region and Uganda, according to a report by University Wo...

BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing itof insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising Jai ShriRam slogans at an event to mark the icons 125th birthanniversary.Branding the BJP as a group of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021