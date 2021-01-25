Left Menu
Rajasthan CM to hold virtual meeting with MNCs on investment opportunities in PCPIR

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:28 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a virtual discussion with the representatives of various multinational firms on Wednesday over investment opportunities in the upcoming Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR).

The PCPIR is being developed by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) near HPCL Rajasthan Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Barmer.

The region will host downstream industries.

''The webinar will be participated by several multinational companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Corporation, Wacker Polymer, Petro China and Indian companies - including Reliance, Vedanta, and SRF.

''The meeting is expected to bring in further recommendations from the potential investors for the planning of the region,'' according to an official of the industries department. The first phase of PCPIR has already been developed by RIICO over 243 hectares of land at a distance of 9 kilometres from the refinery site.

