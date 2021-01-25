UK's Johnson wants tougher border control due to risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:36 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at the possibility of toughening the United Kingdom's border controls because of the risk of "vaccine-busting" new variants of the coronavirus. "We want to make sure that we protect our population, protect this country against reinfection from abroad," Johnson said. "We need a solution."
"We have to realise there is at least the theoretical risk of a new variant that is a vaccine busting variant coming in," he said. Johnson said the United Kingdom was on target to reach its vaccination targets for vulnerable groups by Feb. 15.
