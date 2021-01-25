Left Menu
Kerala HC grants bail to suspended IAS officer Sivasankar

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:03 IST
Kochi, Jan 25 (PTI): The Kerala High Court on Mondaygranted bail to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrestedby the Enforcement Directorate on October 28 in a money-laundering case registered in connection with gold-smugglingin the state.

In a relief to the former principal secretary to KeralaChief Minister, the Additional Chief Judicial (EconomicOffences) Court, Ernakulam, also granted him default bail ina case registered by Customs in connection with the smugglingof gold.

Sivasankar, however, would continue to remain behind barsas he was arrested by the Customs on January 21 in connectionwith an alleged dollar-smuggling case that came to lightduring the probe into the gold-smuggling racket.

The High Court granted bail to Sivasankar nearly threemonths after he was arrested by the ED in connection with themoney-laundering case.

The ED had filed a supplementary chargesheet at the courtfor Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases here onDecember 24, alleging that Sivasankar knowingly assistedother key accused in the gold-smuggling through diplomaticchannel in Kerala.

The agency had said its investigation had revealedSivasankar, the fifth accused in the case, indulged incriminal activities and committed scheduled offences.

The ED had filed the partial charge sheet in the courtfor PMLA cases, days before the 60-day limit for filing thecharge sheet was to end.

