Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Giuliani over election claims

Dominion Voting Systems Inc has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation for making false claims of fraud about the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, court documents on Monday showed.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:09 IST
Dominion Voting Systems Inc has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation for making false claims of fraud about the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, court documents on Monday showed. Dominion earlier filed lawsuits against the Trump campaign and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, whom the company also accused of spreading false conspiracy theories about the election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A group of prominent attorneys last week asked New York’s judiciary to suspend Giuliani's law license because he made false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trump’s supporters to engage in “trial by combat” shortly before they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

