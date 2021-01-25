Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches over 3,800 acres of land in TN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:32 IST
ED attaches over 3,800 acres of land in TN

The ED has attached 3,850 acres of land worth Rs 207 crore in various cities of Tamil Nadu as part of a money-laundering probe against a group of firms that allegedly cheated investors in the guise of land allotment, the central agency said on Monday.

A total of 1,081 parcels of land, located in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Chennai and registered in the name of Disc Assets Lead India Limited, Eagles Eye Real Estates, Meadow Realtors and key executives of these companies, have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The total value of these immovable properties spread across 3,850 acres is Rs 207 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against the group and its promoters stems from an Economic Offences Wing FIR of the Tamil Nadu police that alleged that the accused ''collected money in installments from the public, residing in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, promising them lands in return''.

The agency said its probe found that the ''directors of the company (Disc Assets) had floated some other entities like Dal Marketing Solutions Private Limited and Aiyan Marketing Solutions Private Limited to collect money from the public on behalf of Disc Assets Lead India Limited to circumvent the legal impediments of the SEBI Act''.

''The total money collected by this company is about Rs 1,273 crore,'' the ED said in a statement.

The amount collected from the depositors, it claimed, was ''utilised'' in the purchase of immovable properties in Tamil Nadu under the name of the company, its directors and other unrelated entities.

''Major portion of the collected amount was siphoned off by the directors of the accused company through entities which were floated by them with their close relatives as directors or partners,'' the agency alleged.

The accused ''cheated'' the depositors by neither allotting them land nor returning their money, it said.

Directors and those occupying key managerial positions in the firm such as N Umashankar alias N M Umasangarr, N Arun Kumar alias N Arun, V Janarthanan and A Saravana Kumar were earlier arrested under money-laundering charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC: Sino-India joint statement after military talks.

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC Sino-India joint statement after military talks....

Reliance recalibrating business across oil to retail chain

Reliance Industries Ltd, Indias biggest firm, has reorganised oil to chemicals business, recalibrated retail operations, and is doubling down on its promise to offer 5G telecom services for the next leg of growth.This plus focus on green en...

Business briefs

India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management on Monday said it has partnered with Invest India to launch a free course on Enterprise Risk Management for Startups.The registration for the course will open for Indian entrepreneurs from Jan...

Merck ends development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines

Merck is giving up on two potential COVID-19 vaccines following poor results in early-stage studies.The drugmaker said Monday that it will focus instead on studying two possible treatments for the virus that also have yet to be approved by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021