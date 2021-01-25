Left Menu
Local BJP leader killed over family feud

PTI | Goalpara | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:03 IST
Local BJP leader killed over family feud

A booth committee chief ofthe BJP was allegedly killed by a person over a family feud,police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Rowmari under Rongjuli policestation on Sunday night when a discussion between the duoturned ugly over a trivial matter.

Additional Superintendent Amitabh Basumatary said theaccused person slit the throat of Manoj Masari (46) with akhukuri and also stabbed him to death.

''We have nabbed the culprit and are continuinginterrogation. Though the exact reason is not known, but it islikely to be a family feud,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

