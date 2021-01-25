Several birds found dead in Jalaun village

As many as five peacocks, four pigeons and four crows were found dead in a village in the district and their bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination, officials said on Monday.

Jalaun Veterinary Officer, Dr Ravindra Kumar, said the birds were found dead in the garden of Karan Singh of Sandi village under the Aata police station on Sunday night and the villagers had buried them soon after finding them dead.

Suspecting an outbreak of bird flu, the villagers, however, informed officials on Monday following which a veterinary team was rushed to the village and the birds’ bodies were retrieved and sent for the post-mortem, said Dr Kumar.

The veterinary officer said prima facie the birds apeared to have died of cold, but to rule out the chances of bird flu in the area, their bodies were sent for autopsy.

The villagers were also told not to touch birds’ bodies and not to bury them if they find any bird dead in their area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)