Over 1,87,000 people have been vaccinated: Karnataka health minister

More than 1,87,000 people have been vaccinated under the ongoing vaccination drive in the state, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:31 IST
Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

More than 1,87,000 people have been vaccinated under the ongoing vaccination drive in the state, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday. "The state has received 7,94,500 doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin earlier. Now additional 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin have arrived and a total 1,87,211 people have been administered the vaccine," Sudhakar said.

"No side effects have been reported anywhere. The vaccine is completely safe. More and more people should come forward to take the vaccine. Chief Minister himself, along with other cabinet ministers, will be undergoing vaccination in the second phase to boost the morale of the public. We have also requested Prime Minister to allow us to vaccinate about 500 popular personalities," he added. Karnataka reported 375 new Covid-19 cases, 1036 discharges, and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. Now, the total number of positive cases stands at 9,36,426 and a total of 9,17,361 discharges have been made so far. The state has seen 12,200 fatalities due to the infection yet. As many as 6,846 cases are still active in the state. (ANI)

