Insurance company staff held for taking bribe in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an insurance company inspector in Jaipur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to settle claims for an accident, officials said.

Mukesh Pareek of The Oriental Insurance Limited had demanded Rs 4 lakh to make a report and pass the claim amount for a bus accidental from a complainant, an ACB official said.

The complaint was verified following which Pareek was arrested while receiving the Rs 1 lakh bribe.

In November last year, four people were killed when a private bus coming from Delhi to Jaipur caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity line.

A Jaipur-Delhi private bus driver tried taking a wrong direction on the highway and the vehicle came in contact with the power line that led to it catching fire under Chandwaji police station area.

