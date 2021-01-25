Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC reserves order on jailed comedian Faruqui's bail plea

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:04 IST
HC reserves order on jailed comedian Faruqui's bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bailapplication of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested oncharges of making objectionable comments against Hindu deitiesduring a show here.

The comedian (32) is in judicial custody and lodged atIndore Central Jail since January 1, when he was arrested bythe police following a complaint against him filed by EklavyaSingh Gaud (36), son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman SinghGaud.

Justice Rohit Arya reserved his order on the bailapplication after hearing the arguments of both the petitionerand prosecution for around 30 minutes via video conferencing.

The court also asked the prosecution and two localadvocates opposing Faruquis bail to furnish documentsrelating to the case.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for Faruqui,contested the charge against his client under IPC section 295A(outraging religious feelings).

He argued that the comedian, a resident of Junagadh inGujarat, had not spoken any word that would hurt anybodysreligious feeling during the show on January 1 at a cafe inthe city.

However, the complainant created a furore on the daisand got the function stopped mid-way, said Tankha.

Government advocate Amit Singh Sisodia opposedFaruquis bail plea.

Local advocates Rajesh Joshi and Manish Gupta, too,opposed bail to the comedian, contending he has hurt thereligious sentiments of Hindus.

They argued that the comedian, during his shows in thepast as well, had made objectionable comments against HinduGod and Goddesses and such remarks of his have come to lighton online platforms.

The comedian moved the High Court after lower courtsturned down his bail pleas.

Besides Faruqui, four other persons associated withorganising the show were booked under IPC section 295A(outraging religious feelings) and other counts.

According to the complainant, indecent statements weremade at the show against Hindu deities, Union Home MinisterAmit Shah and the 2002 Godhra incident.

All the accused were booked under IPC sections 295A(deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religiousfeelings of any class by insulting its religion or religiousbeliefs), section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely tospread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) andother relevant provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds chairman says domestic game needs defending from Super League

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has said all Premier League clubs need to come together to defend the competition from the threat of a breakaway European Super League.Last week FIFA and UEFA issued a joint statement warning that any...

Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan appeals to youth to maintain peace during tractor parade on Republic Day

Popular Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Monday appealed to youth to maintain peace during the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers against the new agricultural laws. Speaking at a press conference of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu Border, Ma...

Facebook blocks Netanyahu chatbot, citing privacy violation

Facebook said on Monday it removed a post and suspended a messenger bot from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus page, after it posted that he wanted phone numbers to call and convince people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Netanyahu o...

Three GDA supervisors suspended over illegal constructions

Three supervisors of the Ghaziabad Development Authority GDA have been suspended for allegedly conniving with builders for illegal constructions, officials said on Monday.Besides, recommendations have been sent to the state government to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021