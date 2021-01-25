Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuitsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:06 IST
Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.
The justices threw out Trump's challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.
The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office.
