Three GDA supervisors suspended over illegal constructions

Three supervisors of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) have been suspended for allegedly conniving with builders for illegal constructions, officials said on Monday.

Besides, recommendations have been sent to the state government to suspend two junior engineers, they said.

Executive engineer Manavendra singh, junior engineers Luv Kesh Kumar and Shiv Om Tyagi have been sacked from the enforcement department and attached with the GDA office, GDA vice chairman Krishna Karunesh told PTI.

An inquiry was initiated based on inputs that illegal construction was underway. Investigation revealed that the illegal construction was going on with the connivance of junior engineer Shivam Tyagi and supervisor Anil Tyagi.

Supervisor Tyagi has been suspended while a recommendation has been sent to the government to take similar action against junior engineer Tyagi.

Seven flats were constructed without approval of map in Nehru nagar colony under enforcement zone-4.

Three under-construction buildings have been sealed while one has been bulldozed. Show-cause notices have been issued to enforcement incharge Singh, while workmate Deewan singh and Ajay Kumar have been suspended.

A recommendation for suspending another junior engineer, Ashok Arora, has also been forwarded to the government, GDA VC Karunesh said. PTI COR CK

