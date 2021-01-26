Development work sped up with 3-tier democratic setup in place in J-K: LG

Jammu and kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Singh on Monday said with the establishment of 3-tiers of democratic setup in Jammu and Kashmir, the pace of development has been accelerated in the Union Territory.

Sinha said this at a function to mark the national voters' day.

Acknowledging the officers for their outstanding contribution in the electoral process, the Lt Governor felicitated them for playing a significant role in the successful conduct of the elections in J&K.

The LG underscored the importance of educating voters about exercising their Right to Vote.

''Celebration of the Voters' Day is a reminder to all the eligible voters about their responsibility to participate in the electoral process thereby strengthening the democratic framework,'' he said.

Laying special emphasis on increased use of communication technology to make the voters aware and electoral process more participatory, the LG observed that this year's National Voters Day theme of ''Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'' focuses on to deliver election-related services through IT tools and technological interventions bringing in more efficiency, widespread reach, and accountability, through finest strategies involved in view of the COVID pandemic.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the people of J&K. especially the first-time voters, J&K Election Commission, security forces, all on-duty officers/officials for ensuring successful, peaceful, free and fair conduct of DDC, panchayat and municipal bodies elections.

Terming three-tier panchayati raj system as the engine of development, the Lt Governor observed that with establishment of 3-tiers of democratic setup for the first time in the UT, the pace of development has been accelerated, thus paving the way for progressive future of J&K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)