Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials say Israeli minister visited Sudan to discuss ties

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:50 IST
Officials say Israeli minister visited Sudan to discuss ties

An Israeli delegation headed by the country's intelligence minister quietly visited Sudan and met with the African nation's leaders, officials from both countries said Tuesday.

The visit on Monday was the first visit by an Israeli minister to Sudan less than three weeks after Khartoum inked an agreement to normalize ties with Israel.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, head of the Israeli delegation, met with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim and other military and government officials.

Sudan became the third Arab state to normalize ties with Israel under the Trump administration last year as part of a US-brokered deal known as the “Abraham Accords.” Sudanese officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the visit with media, said the Israeli delegation discussed “steps” to move forward in the ties between the two nations. They did not elaborate.

Cohen's office confirmed the visit, saying it was the first official visit by an Israeli minister to Sudan.

Arye Shalicar, an Israeli government official who took part in delegation, said the atmosphere was “very friendly” and that the two sides discussed water, aviation, transportation, health, and technology cooperation, as well as security and strategic affairs.

“It demonstrates their will to advance peace with us, to normalize relations,” he said.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The county is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with Washington and the West.

The “Abraham Accords” are named after the biblical patriarch revered by Muslims and Jews. Khartoum signed the deal on Jan. 6 during a visit to the country by then-U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Ahead of the announcement by former President Donald Trump last October, a senior U.S.-Israeli delegation visited Sudan to put final touches on the normalization deal.

The Trump administration also announced diplomatic pacts last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — the first since Jordan recognized Israel in the 1990s and Egypt in the 1970s. Morocco also established diplomatic ties with Israel.

The agreements are all with countries that are geographically distant from Israel and have played a minor role, if any, in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Although Sudan is not a regional powerhouse, establishing ties with Israel is deeply symbolic. Sudan hosted the 1967 Khartoum summit where Arab countries vowed never to make peace with Israel, and more recently had close ties with Israeli enemies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's Nobel Prize hall to become COVID-19 vaccination venue

Stockholms Blue Hall, where leading scientists, politicians and royalty gather for the glittering Nobel Prize banquet, will be used to vaccinate the Swedish capitals citizens against COVID-19, a city commissioner said on Wednesday. The 1,50...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings

The SP 500 hit a record high at the open on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from a slew of companies including General Electric and Johnson Johnson, while the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.The Dow Jones...

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021