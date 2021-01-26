Co-pilot of crash-landed Dhruv chopper critical

Left Menu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:50 IST
The condition of a co-pilot continues be critical on Tuesday after a Dhruv helicopter crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district the previous day, officials said.

A pilot was killed after the Indian Army's advanced light helicopter, which was coming from Pathankot, made a crash-landing in Basholi belt, police had said.

The co-pilot, Captain Anjani Kumar Singh, is still critical, a Northern Command spokesperson said.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Rishubh Sharma is shifted to Delhi by service aircraft, accompanied by his wife, five-year-old son and parents who were incidentally at Pathankot on a visit.

''The cremation is at his hometown in Faridabad,'' the spokesperson said.

Officials are investigating into the reason behind the mishap. PTI ABHMB

