Goa CM condemns violence during farmers' tractor rally

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday condemned the violence during a tractor paradetaken out by farmers in Delhi and the way some protestersforced their way into the Red Fort and hoisted a religiousflag.

He termed the violence as an act of hooliganism andsought strong action in the matter.

Sawant tweeted I condemn the violence against policeand rampage into the Red Fort in the name of Farmers Protest!This anti-national hooliganism must be dealt with strongly.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demandsdissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capitalas hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers,fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered anational insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampartsof Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

The tractor parade turned violent with farmersopposing the Centre's new agri laws and police clashing atseveral areas of the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)