Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sicily mobsters arrested, accused of taking advantage of COVID

The coronavirus crisis has triggered Italy's worst recession since World War Two, piling on the economic gloom in the underdeveloped south, including Sicily where the notorious Cosa Nostra (Our Thing) mafia has its roots. Confirming fears the mob would look to use the pandemic to gain loyalties and recruit manpower, police said the suspects had offered help during last year's 10-week lockdown, which meant locals were left in their debt.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:32 IST
Sicily mobsters arrested, accused of taking advantage of COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italian police arrested 16 suspected mafiosi on Tuesday whom they accused of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to distribute welfare to poor families in Sicily while using violence to strengthen their local grip. The coronavirus crisis has triggered Italy's worst recession since World War Two, piling on the economic gloom in the underdeveloped south, including Sicily where the notorious Cosa Nostra (Our Thing) mafia has its roots.

Confirming fears the mob would look to use the pandemic to gain loyalties and recruit manpower, police said the suspects had offered help during last year's 10-week lockdown, which meant locals were left in their debt. "It wasn't a good sort of welfare," said Arturo Guarino, head of Carabinieri police in the Sicilian capital Palermo.

The 16 arrested men face numerous charges, including belonging to the mafia, attempted murder and extortion. Police say their investigations showed a new clan was trying to gain a foothold in a Palermo district and organised food distribution for families. But it was also violent and struggled to restrain some of its members.

"This operation ... represents another tough blow against Cosa Nostra, its extortion activities and its infiltration of the local economy," said Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese. "Families' needs and a lack of liquidity for businesses in times of COVID-19 represent an opportunity for criminal organisations to gain credibility with the population and exercise mob force," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia's nationwide screening finds 1.18% have coronavirus

Slovakias nationwide screening programme found 1.18 of those tested over the past week had the coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.The central European country has seen a dip in infections from peaks around the turn of ...

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...

Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the ...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021