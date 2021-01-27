Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appeals court weighs constitutionality of terror watchlist

PTI | Fallschurch | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:56 IST
Appeals court weighs constitutionality of terror watchlist

A panel of federal appellate judges expressed concerns about ordering wholesale changes to a government watchlist of roughly 1 million individuals labeled as “known or suspected terrorists,” despite a lower court finding that the list was constitutionally flawed.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, heard arguments Tuesday on the constitutionality of the watchlist, also known as the Terrorism Screening Database.

Government lawyers urged the judges not to intervene in the executive branch's administration of the list and its national security judgments.

Fundamentally, they said the problems encountered by those on the list, like enhanced screening at airports and delays at border crossings, were too insignificant to merit intervention on constitutional grounds. They said many Americans experience such delays during travel, often at random.

Gadeir Abbas, a lawyer with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which brought the suit on behalf of roughly two dozen Muslim clients, said the burden faced by those on the list is far from insignificant. He cited accounts from plaintiffs of being shackled and having guns pointed at them in front of their children at border crossings when agents encountered their names in the database.

“They are not just inconveniences,” Abbas said.

But J. Harvie Wilkinson, one of three judges who heard the case, said that while some plaintiffs experienced significant issues, others experienced only minor problems. He suggested it might be better for individual plaintiffs to file suits based on their own experiences, rather than just attacking the watchlist as a whole.

He also questioned whether the judiciary branch was able or qualified to require revisions to a programme that the government insists is vital to national security.

“We're being asked to take a highly sensitive and, as far as I know, important program ... and devise a remedy with unknown consequences,” Wilkinson said.

“We would be wading into deep, treacherous and uncharted waters here.” Government lawyers have insisted the programme is vital to national security. They said in court papers that the government uses the database to help determine whether to place air marshals on certain flights, for example. They also emphasised that while the list has been known to contain more than 1 million names at times, fewer than 5,000 of those people are U.S. citizens.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016. In 2019, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, prompting the appeal. Trenga ruled that the travel difficulties faced by plaintiffs and their concerns about erroneous placement on the list are legitimate.

The judges in Tuesday's hearing also had some tough questions for the government. Wilkinson said the lack of due process for people who believe they are wrongly placed on the list is troubling.

“Normally when the government deprives you of a right, they let you know what they're doing,” Wilkinson said.

All three judges who heard the case are GOP appointees — Wilkinson was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan and the other two were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

A ruling is expecting in several weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The acting U.S. attorney investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expected indictments in the rioting as soon as this week.More than 135 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people d...

New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.Presid...

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.Having said that, were also working on a vaccine with...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021