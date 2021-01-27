U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The acting U.S. attorney investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expected indictments in the rioting as soon as this week.

More than 135 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people dead and sent members of Congress rushing out to safety. Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said authorities were still investigating the death of a Capitol Police officer and the origin of pipe bombs found near the building.

