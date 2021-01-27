Mali says joint military operation with France kills 100 jihadists
Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captive in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nation's army said in a statement on Tuesday. France has more than 5,100 military personnel based in the West African Sahel region to help counter the militants, an involvement that is facing increased opposition at home and from some quarters in Mali.Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-01-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 03:33 IST
Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captive in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nation's army said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the campaign lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20 and targeted areas bordering Burkina Faso, where militant groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State control large tracts of the remote desert and regularly carry out raids on the army and civilians.
"The purpose of this operation was to force the enemy out of its areas of refuge," the army said. France has more than 5,100 military personnel based in the West African Sahel region to help counter the militants, an involvement that is facing increased opposition at home and from some quarters in Mali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
