Maha: FIR against remand home staffer for thrashing children

Police have registered an FIRagainst a 56-year-old employee of a children's remand home inMaharashtra's Thane district for allegedly thrashing threeminor inmates, an official here said.

The accused allegedly hit the three children, aged 9and 11, with a steel scale used in lab experiments on January17 as they were playing in a hall of the remand home, theofficial said on Tuesday.

The facility's medical officer later got to know thatthe children were beaten up, following which the victims wereprovided treatment and then referred to a hospital inUlhasnagar, the official said.

The remand home's superintendent filed a complaint,based on which an FIR was registered by Vitthalwadi policeagainst the accused on Sunday under provisions of the JuvenileJustice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far and the police areconducting a probe into the case, he added.

