Maha: FIR against groom, others for waving swords at function

An FIR has been registered againsta groom and some other persons for allegedly waving swords ata pre-marriage function held at a ground in Turbhe area ofNavi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The police on January 25 came across a video on socialmedia in which some people were seeing waving swords whilerejoicing at the 'haldi' ceremony (held before wedding) of aperson, a police official said. They conducted a probe into it and found that thefunction was held on January 17 at an open ground in Turbhe,he said.

Based on the probe, the Turbhe MIDC police on Mondayregistered an FIR against the groom and an unspecified numberof other persons under relevant provisions of the Indian PenalCode, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

No person has been arrested so far, the police said.

PTI CORGK GK

